Burnet County Area Fair on June 4-5 in new location

The Burnet County Area Fair on June 4-5 has a new location. The 2021 fair, themed “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams,” is at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Those registering items for judging need to bring their submissions to the center on Wednesday-Thursday, June 2-3.

The fair includes live music, a dominoes tournament, an ice cream crank-off, a motorcycle show, and more. Check out this schedule for details on submissions and events.

REGISTRATION

Early registration: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2

Regular registration: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 3

Judging begins: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3 (show hall will be closed)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Opening ceremonies: 9:30 a.m.

Doors open to public: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ice cream crank-off: 2 p.m.

Cooking demonstration: 4-5 p.m.

Special awards ceremony: 5:30 p.m.

Awards presentation and photographs: 5:30-7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

42 Tournament: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Doors open to public: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open motorcycle show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Music by Rio Rising: noon to 2:30 p.m.

The Burnet County Area Fair is presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Burnet County, the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association, the Highland Lakes Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists, the Texas Extension Education Association of Burnet County, the Highland Lakes Quilt Guild, and the Bluebonnet Button Club.