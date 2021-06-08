The Cupboard food pantry opens in Cottonwood Shores

The Cupboard food pantry distributes food from 4-7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month out of the Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive. The next date is June 7. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Cupboard food pantry is now open in Cottonwood Shores. Food distribution hours are 4-7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month in the city’s Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive.

The next distribution date is June 9. You do not have to be a Cottonwood Shores resident to pick up food.

“Just drive up,” Mayor Pro-Tem Cheri Trinidad said. “We’re going to greet you. We’re going to fill you up. We’re going to find out how many people are in your family. Pop your car open. We’ll fill it up and send you on your way. Tell your friends.”

She and Cottonwood Shores Police Chief Johnny Liendo began working to open the pantry earlier this year after delivering boxes of food to residents in need for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The police department started passing out lunches throughout the area,” Liendo said about further assistance.

From that effort, and with support from Crisis Network Executive Director Kevin Naumann, The Cupboard was born, the chief added.

Trinidad said churches, individuals, and city leaders have donated food and money.

“We’ve got plenty of what we need,” she said. “We also got help from The Helping Center in Marble Falls and Burnet County Hunger Alliance. We’re all one big happy family with getting the food in. Now, we’re ready to get the food out.”

