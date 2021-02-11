Cold weather supplies needed ASAP

Needed ASAP: cold weather supplies. The Community Resource Center in Marble Falls is short on cold weather supplies such as blankets, heaters, and hotel vouchers for those without shelter. To donate or for assistance, call 830-693-0700.

As cold weather pummels the Highland Lakes, Community Resource Centers of Texas is looking for donations of cold weather essentials, particularly blankets, heaters, and hotel vouchers for those without shelter. The extreme cold is expected to last through Monday, Feb. 15.

“We’ve already given out all the heaters that we had in the first 40 minutes,” said Community Resource Center Executive Director Donna Klaeger on Thursday, Feb. 11, when the cold first hit. “Give us a call, and we’ll find them and stock up or put them on a wait list and see if we can get you help.”

To donate or for assistance, call 830-693-0700 or visit the CRC donation page at crctx.org/contact-us.

In Burnet County, donations are picked up and can also be dropped off at the CRC office, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls.

