Men’s charity group reassembles to raise donations

Members of 100 Man Give A Damn gather at Save the World Brewing Co. in Marble Falls to hear charity organizations make a pitch for funds. After a hiatus, the local group is holding a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Save the World. Courtesy photo

Priding itself on being a group with no presidents, directors, or treasurers, 100 Man Give A Damn is getting back together for the first time in a year to raise money for local charities. The group normally meets four times a year. They will hear presentations from three charity organizations at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

Representatives from the randomly selected, local nonprofits make an eight-minute presentation about their groups. A ballot vote determines the winner. Each individual member of the 100 Man group, whether or not in attendance, donates $100 to the chosen charity.

“So, if we have a one hundred men show up, we have $10,000 to give to that nonprofit of choice within an hour,” event organizer Clay Cauble said. “That’s a really special thing. I’ve been involved in nonprofits my whole life, and to raise $10,000 sometimes takes months.”

With no formal organization, upkeep, or overhead, 100 Man Give A Damn ensures that 100 percent of its donations go to the charity rather than paying for an organizer’s salary or web hosting fees.

“The whole idea of cutting through the red tape and giving directly to a nonprofit is a beautiful thing,” Cauble said. “We write a check or give our money to that nonprofit, and they’re blessed with that donation right away.”

Members of the men’s-only organization often donate more than the required $100, give to the other two organizations, and even volunteer for one or more after the meeting.

“There’s a lot of time that people give to all three charities,” Cauble said. “You have to write a check to the one that wins, but that doesn’t mean that’s where you have to stop.”

Interested nonprofits and men should visit 100mangiveadamn.org or its Facebook group for more information.

