AARP offers free tax assistance

Highland Lakes residents can get free help with their federal income tax returns through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, which will have sites in Marble Falls and Burnet. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

AARP is offering free tax assistance in the Highland Lakes from March 1 through Tax Day, April 15.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide helps low- to moderate-income residents prepare and file their federal income tax returns. It’s geared toward ages 50 and older, but there is no age requirement to use the free service.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service will be offered:

Mondays at the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

Tuesdays at the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit, 1701 Broadway

Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Avenue D in Marble Falls

The service is by appointment only. For an appointment or information in Marble Falls, email AARPTaxMarbleFalls@gmail.com or call 512-666-0320. In Burnet, email AARPTaxBurnet@gmail.com or call 512-967-3405.

Absolutely no walk-ins are allowed this year. Taxpayers should arrive with all of their required documentation no more than 10 minutes early.

Some of the documents people will need for the assistance include:

Previous year’s tax returns

Social Security card

Other items with the taxpayer ID numbers of every individual on the return

W-2 form

Checking an/or savings account information if the filer chooses direct deposit for the refund

1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the marketplace

For a packet (including document checklist) to prepare for the preparation, visit any of the preparation sites above.

