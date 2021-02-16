Warming centers open across the area

As the cold weather and extended power outages continue across the Highland Lakes, several facilities have opened their doors as warming centers for residents

UPDATE: Marble Falls Fire Rescue said due to circumstances beyond its control, it is relocating the Marble Falls warming center from Marble Falls Middle School to First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive. Pets are allowed but must be in a crate.

People should bring blankets and sleeping bags, especially if they believe they might be staying overnight.

UPDATE: In Llano County, warming centers are at First Baptist Church of Llano, 107 W. Luce Street; First Baptist Church of Kingsland, 3425 RR 1431; and Sunrise Beach Village Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive.

In Burnet, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974, located at 1402 W. Buchanan Drive, announced the facility has power and heat and would open for those residents who had lost power and needed a place to stay. However, people need to let post officials know through its Facebook page or through the Message app, so they can get the building warmed up.

VFW officials also said they have four-wheel-drive vehicles available to shuttle people to the post.

In Cottonwood Shores, the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department hall was opened to residents who needed to find a warm spot. The fire hall is located at 610 Birch Lane.

If anyone needs a ride to the hall, call the VFD at 830-693-5191 and firefighters will try to assist them.

All these facilities are also dependent on electricity sources much like residents, so they are subject to rolling power disruptions and outages.

editor@thepicayune.com