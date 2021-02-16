Community Resource Center seeks donations, continues to assist residents

The Community Resource Center in Marble Falls is still collecting cold weather supplies such as blankets, heaters, and hotel vouchers for those without shelter. To donate or for assistance, call 830-693-0700. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Community Resource Centers of Texas needs assistance to help those most adversely affected by the extreme winter weather in the Highland Lakes.

“They’ve closed down the whole city, but we have not stopped,” said Community Resource Center Executive Director Donna Klaeger. “We’ve been working through the night, every day, and still giving everything out.”

The CRC could use monetary donations to fund hotel vouchers as well as donations of blankets and heaters. Officials plan to distribute more heaters and blankets as the cold weather is expected to last through Thursday, Feb. 18.

Klaeger anticipates that the CRC will run out of blankets before the end of the day Tuesday, Feb. 16, and is requesting more from the state. A delivery of heaters has been delayed but should be arriving soon, she added.

“People are not asking for heaters as much because there’s no electricity,” she said. “We’re hoping we get those heaters in tomorrow, and once electricity is stable, there will be a big need to get those out again.”

All of the hotels in Marble Falls are full and the CRC is working to fill more hotel vouchers for those without shelter during the cold.

“We are renewing the hotel stays that were ended today. We’re having to do the renewals on the vouchers for the (time being),” Kleager said.

She estimated that the CRC will have to fund about 129 nights of hotel/motel stays by the time the winter storm is over. That means also figuring out how to cover those costs.

“But we will,” Klaeger added.

To donate or for assistance, call 830-693-0700 or visit the CRC donation page.

