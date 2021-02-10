Robbie Tindol, 62, of Marble Falls passed away Feb. 7, 2021

Robbie Tindol, 62, of Marble Falls, Texas, went to his forever home on Feb. 7, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Coahoma Church of Christ. Burial will follow at The Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.

Robbie was born April 18, 1957, in Big Spring, Texas, to Sue and Grady Tindol. After graduating from Coahoma High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree and played football for Abilene Christian University. He married Julie Higgins on Aug. 9, 1980. Robbie worked as a teacher/coach and retired after 27 years of service. He impacted the lives of many during that time.

Robbie was a member of the Marble Falls Church of Christ and inspired others through the way he lived and his unwavering love for the Lord.

Robbie is survived by his mother, Sue Tindol; wife, Julie Tindol; children, Cole Tindol, Kendra and Douglas Thompson, and KK and JR Ewing; grandchildren, Tucker and Tatum Thompson and Charlie Jo Ewing; brothers, Tim Tindol and Charles Tindol; sister, Sharon Culp; five brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, 19 nephews, 15 nieces, and 28 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Grady Tindol.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials go to Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132, or Children Homes and Family Services, 1202 Estates Drive, Abilene, TX 79602.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.