Dorothy Nell Paslay passed away Feb. 17, 2021

Dorothy Nell Paslay of Tow, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, peacefully, at her home in Tow. She was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on Oct. 26, 1929.

She leaves to honor her memory Carol Minter Coleman of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Rachel Guidry and husband Ron of Houston, Charles Dale Minter and wife Janet of Plain Dealing, Louisiana, Cris Forrest of Iowa, Louisiana, Gwynn Houston of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Paslay; parents, Alex and Clara Minter; and brother Charles Ray Minter. They have greeted her and are showing her around Heaven at this moment.

Dorothy graduated from Eunice, New Mexico, in 1947 and attended Hardin Simmons for a time before marrying Carl Paslay on March 13, 1948, and becoming a homemaker.

She moved to Tow in 1978, and she and her husband built the house they lived in. She was active in the community and well-liked by many. She always found the good in people and situations.

She was very active in her church. She began playing piano for her church in her teens and continued playing until after her 90th birthday, when she retired. She taught Sunday school off and on for a number of years, teaching youth, young adults, and adults. She was active in WMU, training union, GA’s, and numerous other activities.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Tow First Baptist Church with Pastor Ed Walker officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Nathan Garrett, Lance Garrett, Ricky Morgan, Randy Morgan, Kenny Smarr, and Tanner Keltch.

Arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.