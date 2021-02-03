John Franklin Spillman, 77, of Round Mountain passed away Feb. 1, 2021

John Franklin “Frank” Spillman, 77, of Round Mountain, and formerly of Bee Caves, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Frank was born in Austin to Henry and Bernice Spillman on March 26, 1943.

Frank went to Dripping Springs High School. He had several jobs throughout his life, including elevator mechanic and elevator salesman, but the job that he held most dear to his heart was the Feeding of God’s word for 47 years in which the last 11 years he was the pastor of Arena of Peace Cowboy Church.

He enjoyed many hobbies: motorcycle riding, team roping, leather crafting, fishing/hunting, and painting.

During his time as a team roper, Frank was ranked in the top 10 in the world for team roping and won the Abilene Circuit Finals and many other team roping and horse shows.

Frank is survived by his wife, Nancy of Round Mountain; daughter Amy Whitmer and husband David of Abilene; daughter Mary Lou Stephens of Austin; son Frank Spillman and wife Dianne of Round Mountain; daughter Angie Sellers of Azle; son Matt Fewell and wife Leann of Mansfield; sister-in-law Jo Ann Spillman of Round Mountain; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Noel Spillman; parents, Henry and Bernice Spillman; brother Joe Spillman; and sister Golda Garnett.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Arena of Peace Cowboy Church, 2254 Old Marble Falls Road in Round Mountain, with Assistant Pastor Jason James officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Spillman Family Cemetery, located on Falcon Head Boulevard, Lot 2, in Bee Caves. Visitation is 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at Arena of Peace Cowboy Church.

Arrangements by Harrell Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Arena of Peace Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 88, Round Mountain, TX 78663, or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.