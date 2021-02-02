Mary Bell Chambers Ratliff, 97, passed away Jan. 27, 2021

Mary Bell Chambers Ratliff passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born in DeLeon, Texas, on Oct. 9, 1924, to Lulla Bell Jackson Chambers and Todd Robinson Chambers.

Mary Ratliff is survived by her daughter Sandra Coward, grandson Henry Coward III, and granddaughter Christy Coward.

She is also survived by her nieces Jackie Campbell, Drue Denson, Suzan Anderson, and Robbie McGuire and nephews Milton Fox and David Moore and their families.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lulla Bell and Todd Robinson Chambers; husband, Floyd Ratliff; daughter Robin Ann; brother Bruce Chambers; and sisters Juanita Chambers and Audrey Moore.

A graveside service was conducted at Six Mile Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Honorary pallbearers for her service were Henry Coward III, David Moore, Milton Fox, Walt McGuire, Ken Anderson, Bert Denson, Henry Coward Jr., and Sonny Seewald.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.