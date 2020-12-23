Lone Star Capital Bank acquiring Business Bank of Texas

Lone Star Capital Bank of Texas President and CEO Danny Buck announced the bank is in the process of acquiring Business Bank of Texas. Courtesy photo

Lone Star Capital Bank, which has a full-service branch in Marble Falls, announced it is acquiring Business Bank of Texas.

“We are truly excited about this opportunity,” said Danny Buck, president and CEO of Lone Star Capital Bank. “Business Bank and its team of outstanding bankers fit well with LSCB and our culture of excellence and our intense focus on service to our customers and communities.”

Lone Star Capital is headquartered in San Antonio with full-service branches in Marble Falls, San Antonio, Dripping Springs, Johnson City, and Blanco. It was founded in 2003 and currently has assets of $304 million.

Austin-based Business Bank of Texas was founded in 2007 and specializes in advising and serving the needs of small businesses. With the transaction, Lone Star Capital Bank will exceed $400 million in assets and be a prominent provider of banking services in Central Texas, the Texas Hill Country, and the San Antonio area.

Lone Star Capital specializes in loans, deposit accounts, and other services to small- and medium-size businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, and investors.

