Vehicle registration renewal waiver ends in April

You might need to renew your vehicle registration soon as the temporary waiver of certain title and registration requirements issued by Gov. Greg Abbott ends April 14, 2021. The waiver was enacted March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before renewing, Texans will need to acquire a passing vehicle inspection at a state vehicle inspection station of their choice.

“It is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions as motorists have several renewal options,” reads an emailed statement from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

There are three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

Online: Visit Texas.gov or TxDMV.gov for the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Renewing online saves you $1 and is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date. By mail: Return the bottom portion of the registration renewal form, payment, and other information to your county tax assessor-collector. In Burnet, that’s Sheri Frazier at Burnet County Courthouse Annex, 1701 E. Polk St. #96, Burnet, TX 78611. In Llano County, that’s Kris Fogelberg at Llano County Tax Assessor-Collector, P.O. Box 307, Llano, TX 78643-0307. In person: Vehicle licenses can also be renewed in person at the county tax assessor’s office. In Burnet County, that’s the courthouse annex in Burnet. In Llano County, the physical address is 100 W. Sandstone in Llano. Satellite offices include 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls for Burnet County; and 101 Ferguson Road in Horseshoe Bay on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam on Monday-Friday for Llano County.

Contact your county tax office to check hours and location.

In addition to initial vehicle registration and vehicle registration renewals, the expiring temporary waiver also includes:

vehicle titling

renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

