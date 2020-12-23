New full-time Marble Falls firefighter got the spark at summer camp

After a stint on the part-time roster, Bailee Jordan joined Marble Falls Fire Rescue in November as a full-time firefighter. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Homegrown firefighter Bailee Jordan recently became a full-time member of Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

“It was amazing,” said Jordan, referring to her first shift, Nov. 17-18, as a full-time member of the unit. Until then, she had been a part-time member.

Jordan’s firefighting journey began in 2013. She was in one of the first groups of Marble Falls Middle School students to attend a weeklong firefighting summer camp.

“Up until then, I hadn’t really thought of becoming a firefighter,” she recalled. “But after that camp, I was hooked. I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

The camp includes classroom lectures as well as hands-on experience donning full bunker gear, conducting search-and-rescue operations in a smoke-filled room, and fighting a vehicle fire.

Jordan is the first person who attended one of the camps to join Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

After graduating from high school in 2018, Jordan trained to be an EMT through Central Texas College. EMT certification is a prerequisite for becoming a firefighter. Starting in January 2020, Jordan successfully completed the 12-week Texas A&M University Firefighter Recruit Training Academy in College Station.

In May, Jordan took a part-time job with Marble Falls Fire Rescue as she looked for a full-time position, applying at several departments.

In November, Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russel Sander told her she had made it though the initial round of the selection process for the full-time spot. She’s now a firefighter and EMT with the department.

“I’m so excited to be here,” she said.

During her official swearing-in ceremony, her dad, Jared Jordan, got to pin her badge on her. She said that was a special moment for them both.

Her training is far from over, and in many ways, it’s just begun.

“There’s always more certifications to work toward,” she said. “And there’s always more training, more to learn.”

daniel@thepicayune.com