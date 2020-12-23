Free COVID-19 testing for the holidays

Free testing for COVID-19 dates and times have changed due to the holidays. Appointments fill up quickly, so call as soon as you know you need a test.

Officials in Burnet and Llano counties released the following dates and sites for free COVID-19 testing for the next three weeks.

TIMES AND SITES

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

Marble Falls Fire Station

700 Avenue N

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tests are cheek swabs. You do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s order. Pre-registration is recommended at curativetest.com. Note that you might be turned away if you are at a certain point in the testing line close to 2 p.m. This is to ensure tests are taken to the lab on time so results can be returned quickly.

After the new year, testing at the Marble Falls Fire Station will only be done on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, both Wednesdays.

Horseshoe Bay Central Fire Station

1 Community Drive

9-11 a.m.

Appointments are required in advance by contacting 325-216-9641 or covid@hillcountrydirectcare.com. This is a rapid-result nasal swab with an approximate 15-minute turnaround. These tests include a tracing program, so if a test comes back positive, volunteers can begin compiling where the individual has been during the past two days.

Starting Jan. 8, HSB will return to its normal Friday testing days. Appointments are required. Testing is conducted from 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.

Seton Ascension

525 RR 2900 in Kingsland

9-10 a.m.

Seton Ascension offers tests from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Appointments are required in advance by calling 512-715-3106.

Other places, including CVS pharmacies and NextCare Urgent Care in Marble Falls, offer COVID-19 testing. Online appointments are required. Check the websites for more information or any related costs/insurance requirements. You can also check with your healthcare provider for testing information.

