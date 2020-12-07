Burnet celebrates Christmas on the Square

Christmas on the Square is Saturday, Dec. 12, in Burnet with a sledding hill, parade, vendors, and a bicycle giveaway. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

A parade, bike giveaway, and snow can only mean one thing: It’s the annual Christmas on the Square in Burnet.

The event is noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, on the courthouse square on East Washington and Main streets. The Burnet Chamber of Commerce has lined up a number of vendors offering great Christmas gift ideas or just a little something for yourself.

One of the highlights of the event is the sledding hill and two snow play areas. Kids can race down the hill of snow or head to one of the play areas to make snow angels, snowmen, or just marvel at the white stuff.

Parents might want to have their children wear gloves or mittens and bring an extra set of clothes, as snow is wet and cold.

There is no charge for the sledding or play areas thanks to the support of the city of Burnet and Burnet County.

Two other highlights of the event are the annual Christmas parade, which is a 30-year tradition. The parade starts rolling at 5 p.m. and travels around the square.

There’s still time for individuals, groups, clubs, churches, schools, and “kids of all ages” to register to participate in the parade. Applications are available on the chamber’s website or at the chamber office, 101 N. Pierce St. in Burnet. There is no fee to enter.

Kids in fifth grade or below have a chance at winning a bicycle given away during Christmas on the Square. Parents and caregivers can register kids through Friday, Dec. 11, at Two Black Cadillacs Boutique, 105 W. Washington St. in Burnet, or the chamber office.

Registration will also be open at Christmas on the Square until 3 p.m.

The drawings for bicycles will take place immediately after the parade, at about 5:30 p.m., at the festival stage on Pierce Street. Winners must be present.

For more information on Christmas on the Square, the parade, or bike giveaway, contact the chamber at info@burnetchamber.org or 512-756-4297.

