Horseshoe Bay to light Christmas tree Dec. 10

The city of Horseshoe Bay is holding a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the police department, 1 Community Drive. The public is invited to attend.

The switch will be flipped at 6:30 p.m. People are asked to donate an ornament to be hung on the tree.

“Santa Claus will be there,” said Vicki Briggs, the city’s human resources director. “We’ll also have Christmas carols sung by a group of volunteers.”

Ms. Vickie’s Kitchen food truck will serve food, some items for free and others for a cost.

Organizers also are collecting new, unwrapped toys for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, which has received applications from families asking for help for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a lot of giving hearts in Horseshoe Bay,” Briggs said. “A lot of people want to help.”

