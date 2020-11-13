Buchanan Arts and Crafts Gallery reopens

The Buchanan Arts and Crafts Gallery has reopened, and people such as Ann Scott are happy to be able to resume lessons again. The gallery offers arts and crafts for sale and lessons throughout the year. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

After several months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Buchanan Arts and Crafts Gallery has reopened, and people such as Don Sharp couldn’t be happier.

“I’m glad to be back here,” he said from behind his easel. “I’d say 70 percent of the reason I come here is social. Even if I wasn’t painting, I’d still come here just because I enjoy being around everyone here.”

The Buchanan Arts and Crafts Gallery, 17534 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam, reopened on Oct. 16. The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Sharp, who is the chairman of the Buchanan Arts Guild, which operates the gallery, said even in the short time since reopening, many people just passing by have come in.

“We get a lot of people who drive by and see us and stop in,” he said. “They’re pretty amazed at the art we have here.”

The gallery displays guild members’ artwork and crafts, including a selection of paintings and drawings, needlepoint, woodturning, and pottery. The artisans submit their work for a juried review before they are displayed, so the quality is top notch.

Everything displayed is for sale, Sharp said. The gallery takes cash and checks only at this time.

The gallery also holds regular art lessons, open to everyone.

For information on lessons, COVID-19 protocols, and more, call 512-793-2858 or visit the guild’s Facebook page.

daniel@thepicayune.com