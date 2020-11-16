Free community Thanksgiving meals

Even a pandemic can’t stop the Highland Lakes community’s generosity. Churches, nonprofits, and even a police department are offering free Thanksgiving meals — dine-in and curbside.

Nov. 21

Mission Outreach at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

301 Avenue N in Marble Falls

This year’s meal is a drive-through only. People pick up boxed meals to take home. This tax-deductible nonprofit is in need of monetary donations. Drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 20, at the church. Call Bessie Jackson at 830-693-4499 for more information.

Feast of Thanksgiving from Joseph’s Food Pantry

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

You can stay and eat at this free meal. Wear a face covering and be prepared to have your temperature checked. This tax-deductible nonprofit is also giving away boxed food and a turkey to those who attend. Donations of uncooked turkeys are being accepted. Call Joseph’s Food Pantry founders Roy and Mary Lou Guerrero at 830-220-2344.

Nov. 25

4-7 p.m.

2000 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet

Meals will brought to people in their vehicles. Free deliveries to the city of Burnet’s elderly and homebound residents. Call 512-756-6404 for more information.

Nov. 26

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

102 S. Vanderveer St. in Burnet

Dine-in or takeout available. Those who stay should wear a face covering and social distance from other parties. Call the church office at 512-756-2253 for more information.

If your organization is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal, email the details to editor@thepicayune.com.