Highland Lake Service League awards grants

Keith Atwood says a Highland Lakes Service League grant awarded to The King’s Garden in Kingsland will help enhance the community garden’s drip-irrigation system to allow for more rows of produce. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Highland Lakes Service League awarded nine grants totaling $15,000 to area nonprofit organizations at its Nov. 11 luncheon meeting.

Funds for the grants are raised largely through the Ladies Only Golf Tournament in April and Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction in January. This year’s golf tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, as is the upcoming Chuck Wagon Chow Down Auction, but that hasn’t stopped members from raising money.

“We have a phenomenal organization,” said Linda Baker, the publicity committee chairwoman. “We’re just women that like to get things done for the community. You name it. We’re an army of women that want to make a difference.”

The grant recipients include:

Burnet County Child Welfare Board for the purchase of a futon, sleeping bags, pillows, and convertible car seats for children removed from homes by Child Protective Services due to neglect and/or abuse

Mission Outreach St. Frederick's for providing meals to individuals in need in Marble Falls area

Highland Lakes Crisis Network for the purchase of a cargo trailer outfitted to respond to emergency needs during crisis and disaster situations

Literacy Highland Lakes for the distribution of supplies and study guides and covering testing fees

St. Vincent de Paul for giving limited financial assistance to those in need of housing, food, utilities, medical, and transportation

Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center to purchase a commercial-grade washing machine to provide clean clothing to survivors of abuse while living in the shelter

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center for ongoing maintenance of the facility as income has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic

Open Door Recovery House for providing access to dental and medical treatment and medications

The King's Garden, a community garden that provides produce to Sharing the Harvest food pantry, for the purchase of supplies for a drip-irrigation system to increase the production of supplies for the local food pantry

The grant application stipulates that the funds must be used to serve the needs of Burnet and Llano counties. Over the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has contributed over $100,000 to charitable organizations in the Highland Lakes.

