Burnet County Democratic Club hosts local infectious disease specialist

Dr. Terence Doran, an infectious disease specialist and Burnet resident, is the guest speaker of the Burnet County Democratic Club on Nov. 17. Courtesy photo

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Terence Doran is the guest speaker of the Burnet County Democratic Club when it meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. He will discuss the latest science and facts regarding COVID-19.

“With the holidays approaching, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat COVID-19,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson. “Dr. Doran will educate us on how to keep ourselves and our families safe during what undoubtedly will be not a normal holiday season. He also will present the latest research and report progress on a vaccine.”

Doran received his doctorate in microbiology (1981) and his medical degree (1984) from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, where he also completed his residency and fellowship in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases. He retired as a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UTHSC-San Antonio. He served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy and now resides in Burnet County with his wife, Mary, the BCDC volunteer coordinator.

This is the last Burnet County Democratic Club meeting of 2020.

Newsletter subscribers will be provided a link to register for the Nov. 17 meeting. Non-members can request an invitation by emailing democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram and visit bcdctx.org for membership information. The Burnet County Democratic Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month via Zoom.