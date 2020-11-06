Lions Club distributing coats to kids in need

The Spicewood and Highland Lakes Lions Club is handing out winter jackets through its Warm Coats for Kids campaign from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Blazing Star Masonic Lodge, 319 Avenue G in Marble Falls.

The 125 gently used and cleaned coats will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to children of all ages who need one, said club President Dan Reudelhuber. The Lions will also accept donations of coats during that time.

“It’s an annual service project we do for the community, and we’ve been doing it for years,” Reudelhuber said. “It’s a way for us to give back.”

Note that COVID-19 pandemic protocols of social distancing and face coverings will be practiced.

Visit the club's website for more information on its meetings, activities, or becoming a member.

