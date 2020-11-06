Burnet Christmas on the Square volunteers needed

Snow is a big ingredient for Burnet’s Christmas on the Square, but the Burnet Chamber of Commerce also needs volunteers to make the day a success and full of memories. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

While, according to Buddy the Elf, singing loudly is the best way to spread Christmas cheer, the Burnet Chamber of Commerce has an opportunity for people to share the holiday joy without necessarily singing.

The chamber is looking for volunteers to help from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 12 with its Christmas on the Square sledding hill. Along with the sledding, the event features a number of activities as well as vendors, and, of course, the Christmas on the Square parade

The sledding hill and snow area require a host of volunteers to handle the waiver table, managing the inner tubes, keeping time, and raking snow.

Adults and students from middle school on up are welcome to help make it a fun and memorable time for all of the kids, some who have never sledded down snow until this event.

It’s a perfect chance for students to earn some community services hours, while having fun.

“As with all of our events, Christmas on the Square can only happen with volunteers who give of their time to help,” said Kim Winkler, the chamber executive director. “We invite groups, families and individuals and share the fun of bringing this community event to Burnet.”

Volunteers don’t have to sing as Buddy the Elf suggests, unless they want to.

People can register online to volunteer. Contact the chamber at 512-756-4297 or info@burnetchamber.org for more information.

