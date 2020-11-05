Crisis Network provides trailer to Kingsland mother and son in fire’s aftermath

Jacki Wishert (seated) is presented keys to a trailer by Highland Lakes Crisis Network members, including Angie Martinez (left), Connie Klick, Pat Hatch, board President Jackie English (wearing a cap), Steve Hatch, and Rachel and Kevin Naumann, who is the network’s executive director. Photo by Stennis Shotts

When a fire ravaged David Wishert’s Kingsland home, he was away working in the oil fields, but his retired mother, Jacki Wishert, was inside when the blaze started.

“She barely made it out of the house,” David said. “She lost all four of her dogs.”

David, who was in Canada, had to remain there for some time as he battled COVID-19, so Jacki moved in with another relative.

Now, thanks to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, the son and mother have a temporary place to live. In September, the network relocated one of two travel trailers it owns to the property for the Wisherts to use. The Texas Ramp Project built a new ramp for Jacki, who relies on a walker.

“It means a lot,” David said of the trailer and ramp. “I know she’s very thankful for it.”

Jacki wanted to especially thank Pat and Steve Hatch, who served as her Crisis Network case liaisons.

The remains of the Wishert family’s old trailer, which was destroyed by a fire in July. Texas Ramp Project volunteers built a new ramp for another trailer offered to the Wisherts as temporary housing by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The organization is a network of churches that helps Highland Lakes residents deal with the aftermath of disasters, including fires, floods, and, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network also cleared the Wisherts’ property in Kingsland to prepare for the trailer.

“The family owned the lot but didn’t have many resources,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann said.

Several churches, organizations, businesses, and people assisted in the project, including Don Barlow, who is a member of both the Crisis Network and the Texas Ramp Project; Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennett, who helped put out the July fire and clean the site; J Bar Contractor’s Services, which donated a dumpster and offered personnel to help with cleanup; and Hill Country RV, which transported the trailer to the lot.

Naumann said the network happily accepts donations of all kinds, including trailers. Check out the HLCN’s website for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com