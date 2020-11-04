Veterans’ Day in the Highland Lakes

Several Veterans' Day events are happening in Highland Lakes, including a drive-by program and flights — for a fee — on a classic warbird. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Highland Lakes is honoring service members during several Veterans’ Day celebrations in the coming days. The actual holiday is Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Burnet Veterans of Foreign War Post 6974 and the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force team up in an event Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burnet Municipal Airport, 2302 U.S. 281 South in Burnet.

The Highland Lakes squadron will open its museum filled with World War II-era displays as well as offer flights on its classic military warbird for a fee. The VFW will serve fajitas to all attendees, with or without military service, said VFW Commander Jerry Holt.

“Veterans’ Day is important to those of us organizing the event because it is our day of the year to honor all of the men and women who have ever served in the military and to help educate the public on what that means,” he said.

Other events include:

FirstCapital Bank of Texas and Marble Falls Boy Scouts Troop 384 will host a flag retirement ceremony and cookout from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the bank’s Marble Falls location, 507 FM 2147 West. The public is invited. Volunteers will hand out pre-packaged lunches. Those who have flags they wish to retire but can’t attend the ceremony may drop them off at the bank now through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kingsland American Legion Post 437 is conducting a flag retirement ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and serving spaghetti at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the post, 138 Legion Loop. Quilts of Valor members will present quilts at 11 a.m. to veterans. Veterans are asked to bring proof of service and one guest to join them. Email admin@amerlegiontex437.org or text 325-423-1266 for more information.

The Marble Falls Noon Rotary Club is hosting a drive-by celebration at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. Lorinda Peters will play the bagpipes after the flag raising. Veterans and their families can drive through the park on Avenue J. Officials made it a drive-by event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

