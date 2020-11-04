Operation Christmas Child collections Nov. 16-23

First Baptist Christian School students and staff filled shoeboxes with gifts for children around the world during a previous Operation Christmas Child. Collection week for this year's efforts is Nov. 16-23. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Local organizers of Operation Christmas Child are calling on Highland Lakes residents to share the Gospel with children across the country and around world. It starts with a few simple gifts and a shoebox, or a box of similar size. In the Highland Lakes, collection week is Nov. 16-23 with a goal of 3,000 filled boxes for Burnet and Llano counties. The global goal is 11 million boxes.

Operation Christmas Child is a mission program through Samaritan’s Purse. Local groups, individual, and churches collect toys, school supplies, and bathroom kit supplies, which they pack in shoeboxes for delivery to children who might not have heard about Jesus or the Gospel.

People can choose to purchase gifts and create a box for a boy or girl, selecting age ranges of 2-4 years old, 5-9 years old, or 10-14 years old. The box can include a quality “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, a sports ball and air pump, or clothing.

Other items to include could be crafts, personal care products, a toy, and even a personal note. Officials ask that people not include toothpaste, candy, food, war-related toys, or breakable items.

Operation Christmas Child has gift suggestions on its website.

Highland Lakes collection sites are:

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, 901 La Ventana Drive

Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church, 19135 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam

First United Methodist Church of Burnet, 301 E. Graves St.

Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church, 709 Pittsburg Ave. in Llano.

Once collected, Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child will distribute the shoeboxes to children around the world in more than 100 countries. Local faith leaders in the communities where the boxes are distributed follow up with child-friendly outreach events to share The Greatest Journey program, an introduction to Jesus and the Gospels.

Check out Operation Christmas Child’s website for more information.

