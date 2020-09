The For God and Country American Patriotic Rally in Burnet on Sept. 11. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Residents turned out to the For God and Country American Patriotic Rally in Burnet on Friday, Sept. 11, to remember those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and show their support for first responders.

The event was organized by veteran Lori Greco and took place at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 29.

“This is the first time for something like this, and I hope we can do it again next year,” she told DailyTrib.com before the event.