9/11 parade and rally in Burnet

After Sept. 11, 2001, Americans said “we will never forget,” but 19 years later, Burnet County resident Lori Greco fears that is happening.

She organized the For God and Country American Patriotic Rally in Burnet to honor the 2,977 people who died in the 2001 attacks carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists.

“I spoke with a number of kids who were born in 2001 or were born in the years after that, and they didn’t really know about September 11 or what was important about it,” Greco said. “And some people have asked why not hold it on Saturday (Sept. 12). But it’s Patriot’s Day on September 11. It hasn’t been 20 years, and we already seem to be forgetting about it.”

The rally is noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Texas 29 in Burnet. It’s a standing parade, as Greco described it. People are encouraged to stand along the roadside near the intersection. Greco has permission from the city of Burnet and businesses in the vicinity to hold the rally, but she said that while people can stand on sidewalks or grassy areas, they should keep clear of driveways.

It’s not a political rally, Greco emphasized. It’s open to everyone. She’s reached out to local Democrat and Republican clubs to participate as well as veterans organizations and churches.

The event also includes patriotic music.

She asks that people limit flags to American, Texan, and Christian ones and not bring political flags or banners.

“It’s to honor those who died on 9/11, but (it’s) also a chance to celebrate the flag and our country,” she said. “It’s a little boost to Burnet County, just to lift everyone’s spirt.”

Greco encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs, water, and even an umbrella for shade.

For those who can’t sit or stand, Greco said they are welcome to drive by the intersection in their vehicles, preferably decorated.

“Even those who are standing, if they don’t want to stay for the full hour — I know some people may be on lunch — come for 10 minutes or so,” she said.

Greco said face coverings and social distancing are required per Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mandate on public gatherings.

“This is the first time for something like this, and I hope we can do it again next year,” she said.

Contact Greco at lgreco13@gmail.com for more information.

