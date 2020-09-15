Vendors needed for Granite Shoals Farmers Market

Wood craftsman Kenneth Bradshaw is one of several vendors committed to participating in the Granite Shoals Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 26. Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications. Courtesy photo

Vendors still have time to sign up for the Granite Shoals Farmers Market on Sept. 26.

Organizers Pat Bradshaw and Suzee Thompson will hold the first community market from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on that Saturday on the covered westside tennis courts at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

There is no fee for vendors, and admission is free for shoppers. Nonprofits are also encouraged to set up tables at the event.

“We want to build it to where people can look forward to it,” Bradshaw said. “I’d like to have it twice a month. I want everybody to feel welcome and come have a good time.”

Vendors already signed up for the farmers market will be selling grass-fed beef, seafood from a licensed angler, jams and jellies, honey, canned and fresh vegetables and fruits, homemade tamales, candles and soaps, handmade jewelry, wooden flags, and dog treats and toys. A bike repairman also will be on hand.

Vendors interested in participating may contact Bradshaw on the group’s Facebook page. Vendors should bring their own tables and chairs.

The farmers market will be family-friendly with children’s activities such as rock and poster board painting, bird feeder building, and a bounce house.

“I want (kids) to realize Quarry Park is theirs,” Bradshaw said. “This is about building the community to what it can be as well as sales.”

The co-organizers are also hoping to have a food truck on site.

