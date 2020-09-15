New restaurant coming to Cottonwood Shores in 2021

An artist’s rendition of what indoor and outdoor seating at Bay View Restaurant and Bar in Cottonwood Shores will look like when completed. Courtesy image

Construction continues on Bay View Restaurant and Bar, 4401 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores. The restaurant is expected to open in 2021.

“It’s been designed to provide excellent service to our customers, to let them enjoy the food and the view,” business partner Tim Brown said. “It’s a fantastic location. We think with our experience in the local markets and having the right menu and the location, we have the chance to be successful.”

The restaurant, which is located where On the Rocks Restaurant and Bar once operated, will serve lunch and dinner. The menu will be upscale casual, Brown said.

The restaurant will accommodate 300 customers with half sitting indoors and the other half outdoors. Outdoor dining will include a mix of covered and uncovered spaces.

Brown said the scenery is “breathtaking” and the environment perfect for family outings and romantic dinners.

“It sits on the cliff and overlooks Lake LBJ and captures the sunset,” he said.

Drew Manahan of Dick Clark + Associates is the project’s architect.

