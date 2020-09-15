Mail-in ballots now can be submitted through Election Day

Texans eligible to vote by mail now will be able to submit mail-in ballots in person before and on Election Day for the first time. Until Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending the period, ballots that were not mailed in time could only be submitted in person on Election Day.

The governor also previously extended the early voting period by nearly a week. Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and ends Friday, Oct. 30.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Abbott said in a statement. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

In the proclamation, Abbott cites the need to offer voters safe and efficient polling locations. Increasing the number of days that these locations will be open gives election officials time to implement appropriate social distancing and safe hygiene practices.

Dropping off a mail-in ballot in person will require an approved form of identification. Voters can only submit their own mail-in ballot. Ballots cannot be submitted as a group by one person.

Voters can turn in mail-in ballots in person at county election offices. For Burnet County voters, that is 106 W. Washington St. in Burnet. For Llano County voters, that is 1447A Texas 71 East in Llano.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. For information on registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot, and more, check out the DailyTrib.com How to Vote Guide, which has links to state and local election information.

