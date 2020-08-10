Learn how to write a letter to the editor at Democratic Club meeting

The Burnet County Democratic Club of Texas hosts nonprofit storyteller and content strategist Cindy Dashnaw at its Aug. 18 meeting. Dashnaw will present “How to Write an Effective Letter to the Editor.”

The virtual meeting via Zoom begins at 11:30 a.m.

Dashnaw spent 20 years in public relations for nonprofits and is now a freelance copywriter, crafting messaging that prompts people to give, volunteer, and engage.

Others who have had their letters published will be invited to contribute to the discussion.

Newsletter subscribers will be provided a link to register for the meeting. Non-members can request an invitation by emailing democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. Meetings are open to those who support Democratic ideals.