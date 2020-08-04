Helping Center launches new fundraiser

The Helping Center of Marble Falls Administrative Assistant Michelle Rhodes and Executive Director Sam Pearce pose with a flyer for the COVID$19 Challenge. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Help replenish The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area with a $19 donation and you’ll be entered for a chance to win some pricey prizes. The Helping Center kicked off a new fundraiser this week: the COVID$19 Summer Challenge. A $19-a-ticket donation helps the center and gives the donor a chance at winning a $500 gift card, a variety of grass-fed beef from Rancho De Reyes, or one of two $125 Backbone Valley Nursery gift certificates.

“Looking around at what’s happening, there’s so much need around the community, so we thought this would be a different way of raising money for The Helping Center,” volunteer Lynn Carlson said. “It’s also a fun way to do it.”

All proceeds go to support The Helping Center.

Buy tickets online now through Aug. 19 for a chance to win. The drawing is Sept. 1. Tickets can also be purchased in bundles of three for $50 and six for $100.

The Helping Center is a food pantry and resource center serving southern Burnet County. Founded in 1987, the organization is supported by 10 member churches and more than 50 volunteers. In 2018, it served 450 families a month.

For more information, visit helpingcenter.org.

