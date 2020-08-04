Flex tickets available at Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre is getting ready to open the curtain for its production of ‘The Savannah Sipping Society,’ which runs August 20-September 27. The theater is also unveiling its new 4-Ever Flex Pass, which includes four tickets that can be used for one musical and three non-musical shows. Unlike season subscriptions that last a year, this pass lasts forever. A single 4-Ever Flex Pass is $75. Couples can buy a pass for $150. Courtesy photo

To keep up with its changing needs, the Hill Country Community Theatre is rolling out a new way to purchase tickets: the 4-Ever Flex Pass. It not only saves money, it also is good forever. Season passes are only good for the current season.

The flex pass costs $75 per person or $150 per couple and includes four tickets good for one musical and three non-musical productions. They can be used for any of the theater’s regular upcoming plays and musicals, excluding special events, fundraisers, and the Plays for New Audiences series.

Typically, this is the time of year the Hill Country Community Theatre begins selling its season subscriptions, but this has been anything but a normal year. As the community theater relies heavily on subscriptions for funding productions and operations, a new approach was necessary.

Now fully equipped to meet requirements designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the theater will be raising the curtain Aug. 20 on “The Savannah Sipping Society.” Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. through Sept. 27. Regular admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets go on sale Aug. 13 to the general public.

Beyond “The Savannah Sipping Society,” the theater is planning a number of other productions, including a Christmas comedy, a musical comedy in February, and the world premier of a new comedy in April.

Holders of a 4-Ever Flex Pass can use it on any combination of productions. For example, patrons can use it for three plays and a musical by themselves or bring a friend or two for one play and save the musical ticket for later.

Theater patrons also can purchase two flex passes to take friends to a number of shows. The 4-Ever Flex Pass makes a great gift.

Purchase passes through the HCCT’s website, by calling 830-798-8944, or by mailing a check to Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 West, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657.

editor@thepicayune.com