Marble Falls strength training suspended 2 days due to COVID-19

The boys’ strength-and-conditioning program was suspended August 3-4 after two members of the Marble Falls High School athletics department tested positive for COVID-19. Athletes will resume workouts Wednesday, Aug. 5, said Dr. Chris Allen, superintendent of Marble Falls Independent School District.

Those in close contact with the two individuals testing positive for COVID-19 were notified by a phone call or email on Aug. 2, Allen said.

“They will remain off campus for up to 14 days in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus,” Allen wrote in the email to parents. “While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.”

The school district did not release the names or positions of the two people who tested positive for the disease due to privacy requirements.

When sessions begin again on Wednesday, athletes going into grades 9-12 will report at 6:15 a.m. at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive. Those entering grades 7-8 will begin sessions at 6:45 a.m. at the middle school, 1501 Pony Circle Drive.

