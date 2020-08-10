Marble Falls museum wants your junk cars

Do you have an unwanted junk car or truck just sitting around? Donate it to help The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Falls on the Colorado Museum wants your old cars, trucks, and other junk vehicles, but not for a new exhibit.

The Marble Falls museum has teamed with Metro Auto Auction in a new fundraiser. The Austin company will sell any donated vehicles and give the proceeds to the museum.

The Falls on the Colorado relies heavily on donations, which have dropped off considerably with the facility being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners of unwanted junk vehicles can help the museum — and get rid of that eyesore in their driveway — by calling Metro Auto Auction at 512-282-7900. Staff will pick up a vehicle anywhere in Central Texas and then sell it on behalf of the museum.

You can donate cars, trucks, RVs, personal watercraft, boats, and other motorized vehicles. Donations are tax-deductible.

The owner must have the vehicle’s title. Each donor gets a donation letter from the museum to use when filing taxes.

The Falls on the Colorado Museum, which displays the history of Marble Falls and the Highland Lakes, is a 501c3 nonprofit.

“Your old car can make more history happen at The Falls on the Colorado Museum,” said Darlene Oostermeyer, chairman of the museum board. “The funds will be used to pave the way for more exhibits and events that reflect the rich history of our area.”

Contact the museum at 830-798-2157 or focmuseum@gmail.com for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com