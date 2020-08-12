Hill Country Community Theatre staging blood drive, new comedy

Patty and Paul Gosselin donate blood as often as they can. Patty is organizing a blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Courtesy photo

Hill Country Community Theatre and We Are Blood are looking for a cast of characters who want to make a difference in people’s lives — no acting skills needed.

The two organizations are hosting a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

“I really wanted to do something that would benefit our entire community but also bring people back to our building,” said Patty Gosselin, who is president of the Hill Country Community Theatre board. “If we did something important, people would drive by and see it.”

The theater is staging its first production after being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The box office will be open during the blood drive so interested donors can purchase tickets for “The Savanah Sipping Society.” The comedy follows four Southern women drawn together by fate and a happy hour as they reclaim their lives. It runs Aug. 20-Sept. 27.

To donate blood, make an appointment through the We Are Blood website. Because of the pandemic, We Are Blood only has 32 slots available and is limiting the number of people inside the mobile unit at one time.

Gosselin and her husband, Paul, donate blood as often as they can, a commitment she began as a teen to help a friend with the same rare blood type of A negative. Paul, who is O negative, is considered a universal donor because he has a common blood type that “can go into anyone,” Patty said.

“It’s one thing every human has in common,” she added. “We all have blood; we all need it to live. It’s something I can give from my heart – literally.”

Contact Gosselin at pattygosselin56@gmail.com or 325-423-2456 for more information about the Aug. 25 blood drive.

jfierro@thepicayune.com