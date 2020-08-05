Capital improvement plan includes utilities, streets, and parks

Marble Falls rolled out its updated capital improvement plan during the City Council meeting Aug. 4. The plan includes investing $4.5 million to stabilize banks along Backbone Creek. A federal grant will kick in $2.3 million for the bank and erosion stabilization. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A new fiscal year is just around the corner for many municipalities, and for Marble Falls, that means rolling out its latest capital improvement plan.

Marble Falls city staff updated the City Council of the running capital improvement plan during the council’s regular meeting Aug. 4. The five-year plan includes millions of dollars in improvements to utilities, streets, parks, and facilities.

The city plans to augment local taxpayer fund contributions with grants.

“I really want to highlight the grant success we’ve had here because I think it’s wonderful,” city engineer Kacey Paul said. “Obviously, we try to do the most with the dollars that we have, so I feel like it’s great that we’ve been able to get several million dollars in grants coming in this year and next to help us address our infrastructure needs.”

For the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, Marble Falls residents can expect water treatment plant improvements to begin. The long-time planned rehabilitation and expansion of the plant was awarded a construction contract on June 16. Pre-construction plans will be underway in mid-August.

Improvements to the water treatment plant are projected to be completed in early 2021.

The capital improvement plan also includes the rehabilitation and repair of above-ground water storage units across the city. This project will involve sandblasting the tanks, coating the interiors and exteriors, and making repairs and part replacements as needed. It will cost approximately $750,000 when completed in 2024.

The raw water pump station, which was damaged during the October 2018 flood, will also get a makeover. Crews will flood proof the station as well as make general repairs. The work includes building a second floor and moving electrical equipment to that level. The project will also lift pump motors out of the floodplain.

“Nobody can predict the weather, but we hope this will make us more resilient for future floods,” Paul said.

The total budget of the project will be $537,000 and will benefit from the application of a $509,460 grant in 2021.

There are a slew of road construction plans in the works, the most recent of which is the work on Avenue Q from RR 1431 to Broadway. The reconstruction will transition the road from pavement to asphalt and broaden the road to the 31-foot-wide city standard with curbs and sidewalks.

“We’re very excited to see this project underway,” Paul said.

The most expensive item on the list is the Emergency Watershed Program Bank Stabilization Project, which aims to shore up and repair erosion damage from the October 2018 flood. The project consists of improvements to five sites, four along Backbone Creek and one at the city’s raw water intake.

“If you’ve driven by there, you’ve seen the erosion and the unstable condition of that bank,” Paul said about Backbone Creek. “This is going to provide us an opportunity to stabilize that and, hopefully, there will be an opportunity for us to fully stabilize our peninsula.”

A federal Emergency Watershed Program grant will pay for approximately $2.3 million of the project’s projected $4.5 million total.

