Marble Falls’ Goggans breaks her own record; O’Riley wins high jump

Marble Falls High School senior Bailey Goggans powers her way to another record in the 800 meters. She won the girls 18-and-under division in 2:04.70 at the Saturday Night Lights meet Aug. 1. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Bailey Goggans did it again.

The Marble Falls High School senior runner broke her own record in the 800 meters on Aug. 1 during the Saturday Night Lights meet at Faith Academy of Marble Falls.

She crossed the finish line in 2 minutes 4.70 seconds for first place in the girls 18-and-under race.

It was also the fastest 800-meter finish on Texas soil for a high school girl, according to the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association. The previous record, also held by Goggans, was 2:04.93. She set that record July 7.

“I was pretty excited,” she said.

Goggans has spent her summer focusing on improving key parts of the 800 meters: her start, pace, and closing speed. She’s also learning to approach each race with confidence, knowing she’s prepared well beforehand.

“I’m more confident in my abilities and trust in my training,” Goggans said.

Goggans is now preparing for the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville on Aug. 15. Her goal is to finish the 800-meter race in 2:02.5, which would automatically qualify her for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

She said that will be her final summer track meet.

“It’s a big meet,” she said. “There will be a lot of top athletes. Qualifying for the trials is my ultimate goal. If I (set a new personal record), that’s really big.”

Goggans said she can probably shave off the extra two seconds by keeping a faster pace during the middle of the race and then being faster down the stretch of the final lap.

“I can get a second in the middle of the race,” she said. “I tend to slow down. I need to close faster and have better pacing, and that will help me close.”

No matter what, Goggans said she intends to give it her best.

“I can see the results of my training,” she said. “I’m prepared for this. If I execute what I’ve been training, then I’ll be fine.”

Marble Falls High School senior Kason O’Riley won gold in the high jump in the boys 18-and-under competition. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Also at the Saturday Night Lights meet on Aug. 1, Marble Falls High School senior Kason O’Riley won the high jump in the boys 18-and-under division after clearing 6 feet 8 inches.

The second installment of the Saturday Night Lights meet is Saturday, Aug. 15, at Faith Academy, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. The meet starts at 4:30 p.m.

jfierro@thepicayune.com