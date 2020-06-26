AquaBoom fireworks and music fest moved to Labor Day weekend

After Gov. Greg Abbott issued new guidelines June 26 to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, Llano County officials and AquaBoom directors decided to move the Fourth of July fireworks show to Labor Day weekend.

“We always have the community’s best interest at heart,” said AquaBoom chairwoman Wendy Taylor. “We feel, in light of the new orders coming from the governor, we feel it would be the responsible thing to do. We understand there may be disappointment in the community, and we want to remind everybody that, while fireworks have been a part of the community for years, the fireworks are not the community. We are still Kingsland strong.”

Two other AquaBoom events — the Shin Dig-A-Palooza two-day music festival and the washer tournament — also will move to Labor Day weekend. Organizers of the golf tournament, poker run, and boat parade are still evaluating whether those events can be done July 4 weekend or postponed as well.

“We’re still evaluating all factors and will make that decision shortly,” Taylor said. “It’s an evolving situation that we absolutely have no control over. Our number one commitment is to keep the community safe.”

The music festival, hosted by The Place Downtown, was moved in an effort to stay within the governor’s new COVID-19 order of limiting the number of people gathering for outdoor events. Under the governor’s June 26 executive order, outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local government officials.

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce still wants businesses to show their American pride by decorating in red, white, and blue for the Spirit of Kingsland Contest during the July 4 week. Prizes will be given to first, second, and third places.

Taylor planned to spend the next several days having conversations with event organizers and other officials to thoroughly examine whether more AquaBoom events will be moved to September.

“We’re going to come out on the other side, and we’ll evolve as we need to,” she said. “We’re still a community, we’re still Kingsland strong. We feel this is the most responsible action at this time.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com