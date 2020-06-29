Jardin Corona closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Jardín Corona officials announced June 29 they are temporarily closing the Marble Falls location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Staff will use the closure to conduct a deep cleaning of the restaurant. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Management for Jardin Corona reported on social media that an employee at the Marble Falls location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant at 301 Main St. was closed until further notice after management learned about the positive test for the contagious respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The Facebook post also said Jardin Del Rey in Leander will be closed due to an employee testing positive at that location.

The closures will allow time for employees to be tested and for staff to clean and sanitize the restaurants, the company said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We want to assure you that for our company, our top priority is the safety of our employees and customers,” the statement reads.

