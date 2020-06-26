Llano’s Rock’N Riverfest postponed until Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19

4 hours ago by: Jennifer Fierro
Llano Rock'N Riverfest 2020 posptoned

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, Llano Rock’N Riverfest organizers have postponed the event until Labor Day weekend. Courtesy photo

Llano Rock’N Riverfest organizers announced they are moving the annual Fourth of July festival to Labor Day weekend in September due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Llano Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Briley Mitchell said the decision was made by Llano County and city of Llano officials.

The rise of COVID-19 cases across the state has caught the attention of government officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, whose June 26 executive order required local government approval for outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people. 

Mitchell said he was told of the Rock’N Riverfest decision at 3:30 p.m. June 25.

The annual Rock’N Riverfest features personal watercraft races, a car show, live music, a pet parade, and fireworks along the Llano River.

