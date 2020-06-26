Baylor Scott & White Health system implements no-visitor policy

In response to the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health has implemented a no-visitor policy at all of its facilities with exceptions for a limited number of patients.

“The safety and well-being of our communities is our priority, and we are continuing to closely monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases across Texas — particularly those in counties where local health departments have confirmed moderate to substantial community transmission,” Baylor Scott & White Health officials said in a statement.

The rule went into effect June 23.

Limited exceptions permit a single visitor over the age of 16 for pediatric/NICU patients, laboring/postpartum patients, patients undergoing surgery or procedures, patients with disabilities and impairments, and patients receiving end-of-life care.

At Baylor Scott & White ambulatory clinics, including the Marble Falls Specialty Clinic, a patient may have one visitor over the age of 16.

These exempt visitors must still pass a health screening, including a temperature check, and wear a mask at all times while in the facilities.

“While we have seen an increase in the number of (COVID-19) cases recently, it is important to note that the vast majority of our patients — between 90 and 99 percent of those we treated in our hospitals since March — have been receiving care unrelated to COVID-19,” Baylor Scott & White Health stated.

Baylor Scott & White Health is continuing to look for ways to build additional capacity in its hospitals in anticipation of future needs related to the treatment of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

