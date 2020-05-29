Stonewall Peach JAMboree canceled

Aaron Watson was scheduled to perform at the 2020 Stonewall Peach JAMboree. The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo

Stonewall Chamber of Commerce officials announced May 28 that they are canceling the 2020 Peach JAMboree.

It was scheduled for June 18-20.

“After careful consideration, it is with heavy hearts we have decided to cancel our 59th Peach JAMboree and Rodeo,” chamber officials stated in a Facebook post announcing the decision. They added that they felt it was “imperative” to put the public’s health first amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peach JAMboree features a peach show, music, a baking and preserves competition, a parade, a rodeo, and live music.

“We want to thank you for your support and feedback during this time and we hope to see you next year as we celebrate our 60th Peach JAMboree and Rodeo,” the Facebook statement added.

