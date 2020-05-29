Investigators look into spate of fires in northern Burnet County

A May 9 fire damaged the Bethel Community Center, located northeast of Burnet on FM 963. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an ‘uptick’ in structure fires over the past month in northern Burnet County. Though investigators haven’t found anything connecting the blazes, they are asking for the public’s help. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a number of structure fires in northern Burnet County.

“We’ve had an unusual uptick in the number of structure fires about the last month,” BCSO Capt. Tom Dillard said. “There’s been a number of undetermined fires in unoccupied buildings.”

On May 9, fire crews responded to a blaze at the Bethel Community Center, located near the intersection of FM 963 and CR 202 northeast of Burnet. Then, on May 23, a fire destroyed the Kifaru Exotic Bird Auction in the 10800 block of U.S. 183. Those are just two of the fires over the past month that the State Fire Marshal’s Office and BCSO are investigating.

At this point, investigators do not have evidence linking the fires or that any involve foul play.

“We’re just trying to get help from the community if they know anything about these fires,” Dillard said. “And if you see something suspicious, give us a call and give us a chance to check it out.”

Anyone with information on these or other fires should call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080, the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-877-434-7345, or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. People can also email information to cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com or submit it through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website.

