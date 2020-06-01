Blanco County resident tests positive for coronavirus after death

Blanco County Emergency Management announced May 30 that a county resident who passed away a few days prior tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

This is the first COVID-19-related death in Blanco County and the second in the Highland Lakes. Burnet County reported its first COVID-19-related death after a woman in a Bertram nursing home passed away May 26 and posthumously tested positive for the virus.

According to a Blanco County Emergency Management Facebook post on May 30, a man in his 60s passed away “unexpectedly” the previous weekend at his home, which has a Johnson City ZIP code.

“Per our local health authority, all unattended deaths are being screened for COVID-19 as part of the inquest,” the post stated. “In this situation, the individual did have minor symptoms of COVID-19, and a COVID-19 test was ordered.”

The test came back positive.

The information was reported to the state, and “an epidemiological investigation will be completed, including contact tracing,” the post continued. “Based on information we have received so far, this individual did not have any contacts with known COVID-19 cases nor any travel into any geographical areas with substantial COVID-19 cases.”

Blanco County Emergency Management officials stated they would share information about the case as it becomes available.

According to BCEM, as of 4 p.m. May 30, Blanco County has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six are considered recovered. Anyone in Blanco County exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or who needs a COVID-19 test can register through the Blanco County COVID-19 testing site.

For information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 and information on the virus and disease, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com