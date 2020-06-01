New Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Burnet opens

The new Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Burnet opened June 1. The facility, located at 1300 Polk St. in Burnet, is a full-service, 8,000-square-foot clinic with 10 exam rooms and a procedure space. Courtesy photo

Baylor Scott & White Health opened its newest facility, Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Burnet, on June 1.

The new, 8,000-square-foot clinic replaces the one on the courthouse square.

The new facility, located at 1300 E. Polk St., has 10 exam rooms and a procedure space. It offers family medicine, diagnostic X-rays, on-site laboratory services, and urgent care.

The new clinic, according to Baylor Scott & White Health officials, can better serve the growing medical needs of area residents.

“Baylor Scott & White has a long-standing history in this community, and we’re honored to have served at the historic downtown location, which represents the unique charm of Burnet,” said Tim Ols, president of Baylor Scott & White-Hill Country Region. “We always have an eye toward the future, and we know this new clinic will ensure that Burnet keeps getting better.”

Baylor Scott & White Health and city of Burnet officials held a groundbreaking July 29, 2019, for the new facility. City officials said at the time that Baylor Scott & White Health had a vision for the community and the new clinic was part of that plan.

“We are dedicated to continuing to provide quality care to Burnet residents. With this new clinic, we enhance our capabilities, putting greater focus on prevention and wellness,” said Dr. Ghassan Salman, Baylor Scott & White-Hill Country Region associate chief medical officer. “Our hope is to continue empowering our patients so they can live their best lives possible.”

