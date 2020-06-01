School districts continue grab-and-go meals into summer

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District staff member Jeremy LeJeune hands out grab-and-go meals to a family at the Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, while BCISD’s Brad Behrendt gets a few more ready to go. BCISD and Marble Falls ISD are continuing grab-and-go meals into the summer to ensure kids get breakfast and lunch. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls and Burnet school districts will continue to hand out grab-and-go meals into the summer, providing youths up to age 18 with breakfast and lunch.

Parents need only drive up to any of the districts’ meal distribution sites at scheduled times, and staff will hand them the meals. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students do not need to accompany parents, but some form of documentation showing the parent has a child in school might be requested.

Summer meal programs are not new, but rules have changed to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Typically, federal and state governments require students to eat the meals on site, but for safety reasons, students will be given the meals to eat off campus.

Marble Falls Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Jeff Gasaway said the district will continue daily meal handouts through Friday, June 5, and then switch to twice a week starting Monday, June 8.

“Starting that date, we’ll go to Monday and Wednesday for parents to pick up meals,” he said.

MFISD will provide two days’ worth of meals (breakfast and lunch) on Monday and five days’ worth on Wednesday. The district plans to serve a full week of meals through at least June and is waiting on word from state and federal government officials on if it can continue meals for the weekends after June 30.

Even without approval, the district will hand out meals for the weekdays through at least July 31, but possibly longer.

Burnet Consolidated ISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett said the district is committed to serving meals, Monday through Friday until at least August 7. Like Marble Falls, BCISD is making adjustments to its schedules.

Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be handed out Monday-Friday at R.J. Richey Elementary School, Bertram Elementary, the Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Lakeshore Branch Library and Monday only at the Briggs, Lake Victor, and Cassie community centers. However, those picking up meals at the community centers on Mondays will receive five days’ worth.

“Right now, we feel extremely grateful to the state that they’re allowing us to continue the grab-and-go meals,” Gasaway added. “It’s something that helps our families.”

BCISD locations and times:

All meals served 10-11 a.m.

R.J. Richey Elementary, 500 E. Graves St. in Burnet, Monday-Friday

Bertram Elementary, 315 Main St. in Bertram, Monday-Friday

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam, Monday-Friday

Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley, Monday-Friday

Briggs Community Center, 185 Loop 308 in Briggs, Monday only

Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor, Monday only

Cassie Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Cassie, Monday only

MFISD locations and times:

All meals served 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday through June 5 and then Monday and Wednesday starting June 8

Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle (enter off Terrace Drive behind Pony Stadium and drive to concession area)

Highland Lakes Elementary, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

Spicewood Elementary, 1005 Spur 191 in Spicewood

