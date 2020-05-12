Burnet County GOP opens headquarters
Burnet County Republicans have a place of their own with the opening of the local GOP headquarters, located at 2212 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.
The office is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday for now.
Burnet County Republican Club and Burnet County Republican Women volunteers will be staffing the office. The facility will be a central location for local Republicans to pick up signs and other election items. Currently, the GOP headquarters has Trump-Pence yard signs, hats, and bumper stickers as well as newly added Trump face masks.
The Burnet County GOP clubs will hold a grand opening later this year when more people are allowed to gather at one time. They’ll expand office hours as the November election approaches.
The office will also serve as a meeting place for local Republican groups.
Contact headquarters manager Dottie Stueckroth at 830-613-9474 for more information on the office.
2 thoughts on “Burnet County GOP opens headquarters”
Is it North or South Hwy. 281?
North. Across the street from the Chevrolet dealership. We also just received our Trump flags.