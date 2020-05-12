Burnet County GOP opens headquarters

Darlene Hargett (left) and Wanda Kauffman help get the Burnet County Republican headquarters ready for the 2020 campaign. The office, located at 2212 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Courtesy photo

Burnet County Republicans have a place of their own with the opening of the local GOP headquarters, located at 2212 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

The office is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday for now.

Burnet County Republican Club and Burnet County Republican Women volunteers will be staffing the office. The facility will be a central location for local Republicans to pick up signs and other election items. Currently, the GOP headquarters has Trump-Pence yard signs, hats, and bumper stickers as well as newly added Trump face masks.

The Burnet County GOP clubs will hold a grand opening later this year when more people are allowed to gather at one time. They’ll expand office hours as the November election approaches.

The office will also serve as a meeting place for local Republican groups.

Contact headquarters manager Dottie Stueckroth at 830-613-9474 for more information on the office.

