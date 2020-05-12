Four Highland Lakes students receive PEC scholarships

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative announced May 8 it had awarded $100,000 in scholarships to students across its service area, including four in the Highland Lakes.

The cooperative presented 35 scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to the students.

Highland Lakes recipients are Clayton Atkison of Burnet High School, Emily Norton of Faith Academy of Marble Falls, Kenadee Stewart of Marble Falls High School, and Abigail Greene, a homeschool student from Marble Falls.

A panel of independent judges selected the recipients from more than 250 applicants. They based their selections on the student’s academic performance, community involvement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and applicant profile.

Each student also wrote and submitted an essay in which they discussed how the PEC scholarship would help them achieve their educational and career goals.

“PEC’s scholarship program is just one of the many ways the cooperative supports local students,” said Celeste Mikeska, the PEC youth engagement representative. “We are proud to play a small part in shaping the futures of these exceptional students as they continue their education and become leaders of our communities.”

PEC has offered the scholarships for more than 20 years. The scholarships can be used to pay expenses to any accredited university, college, junior college, technical school, or trade school.

For more information on the cooperative’s scholarship program, visit the webpage dedicated to it.

editor@thepicayune.com